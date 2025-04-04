Net Worth Update: Representative Nancy Pelosi Lost an Estimated $10.5M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Nancy Pelosi lost $10.5M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Nancy Pelosi Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Nancy Pelosi is worth $246.8M, as of April 4th, 2025. This is the 3rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Pelosi has approximately $114.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Nancy Pelosi Stock Trading

We have data on up to $267.4M of trades from Representative Nancy Pelosi, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A December 31st, 2024 sale of up to $25M of $AAPL. The stock has fallen 18.86% since then.

A June 18th, 2020 purchase of up to $5M of $CRM. The stock has risen 36.01% since then.

A June 21st, 2022 sale of up to $5M of $V. The stock has risen 74.59% since then.

A June 26th, 2024 purchase of up to $5M of $NVDA. The stock has fallen 19.46% since then.

A September 16th, 2022 purchase of up to $5M of $GOOG. The stock has risen 47.28% since then.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

