Net Worth Update: Representative Mikie Sherrill Made an Estimated $326.5K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Mikie Sherrill made $326.5K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Mikie Sherrill Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Mikie Sherrill is worth $10.1M, as of May 22nd, 2025. This is the 81st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Sherrill has approximately $3.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Mikie Sherrill Stock Trading

We have data on up to $9.2M of trades from Representative Mikie Sherrill, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 7th, 2025 sale of up to $500K of $UBS. The stock has fallen 6.38% since then.

A February 21st, 2020 purchase of up to $250K of $SCHD. The stock has risen 34.07% since then.

A February 21st, 2020 purchase of up to $250K of $IGV. The stock has risen 97.79% since then.

A February 21st, 2020 purchase of up to $250K of $FDRR. The stock has risen 42.23% since then.

A February 21st, 2020 purchase of up to $250K of $NULG. The stock has risen 92.2% since then.

Representative Mikie Sherrill Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Mikie Sherrill:

H.R.3468: To require the Commissioner of Social Security, the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Commissioner of Internal Revenue, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, and the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to certify to Congress that any planned staffing cuts or regional field office closures will not impact the provision of Congressionally-authorized services, and for other purposes.

H.R.3370: PROTECT Firefighters Act

H.R.2795: End Judge Shopping Act

H.R.2578: Drug Testing for Special Government Employees Act

H.R.2081: Donut Dollies Congressional Gold Medal Act

H.R.1742: Access to Reproductive Care for Servicemembers Act

Representative Mikie Sherrill Fundraising

Representative Mikie Sherrill recently disclosed $500 of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 800th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Sherrill disclosed $178.5K of spending. This was the 230th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Sherrill disclosed $27.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 833rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

