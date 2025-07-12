Net Worth Update: Representative Mike Kelly Made an Estimated $123.4K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Mike Kelly made $123.4K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Mike Kelly Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Mike Kelly is worth $13.1M, as of July 13th, 2025. This is the 79th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kelly has approximately $3.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Mike Kelly's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kelly.

Representative Mike Kelly Stock Trading

We have data on up to $5.4M of trades from Representative Mike Kelly, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 28th, 2024 purchase of up to $100K of $CLF. The stock has fallen 56.6% since then.

of $CLF. The stock has fallen 56.6% since then. A November 8th, 2024 sale of up to $50K of $UNP. The stock has fallen 2.65% since then.

of $UNP. The stock has fallen 2.65% since then. A June 3rd, 2025 purchase of up to $50K of $X. The stock has risen 2.01% since then.

of $X. The stock has risen 2.01% since then. A April 11th, 2024 sale of up to $15K of $USB. The stock has risen 12.45% since then.

of $USB. The stock has risen 12.45% since then. A April 11th, 2024 sale of up to $15K of $EW. The stock has fallen 14.62% since then.

You can track Representative Mike Kelly's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kelly.

Representative Mike Kelly Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Mike Kelly:

H.R.4231: To amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to provide for the coordination of programs to prevent and treat obesity, and for other purposes.

H.R.4184: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to exclude from gross income certain compensation to clinical trial participants, and for other purposes.

H.R.3687: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to renew and enhance opportunity zones, and for other purposes.

H.R.3514: Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act of 2025

H.R.3450: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to provide for special rules allowing taxpayers to deduct qualified passenger vehicle loan interest paid or accrued during the taxable year on certain indebtedness, and for other purposes.

H.R.3105: Promotion and Expansion of Private Employee Ownership Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Mike Kelly on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Kelly.

Representative Mike Kelly Fundraising

Representative Mike Kelly recently disclosed $126.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 419th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 18.6% came from individual donors.

Kelly disclosed $114.1K of spending. This was the 378th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Kelly disclosed $1.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 227th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Mike Kelly's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.