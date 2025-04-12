Net Worth Update: Representative Mike Kelly Lost an Estimated $134.2K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Mike Kelly lost $134.2K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Mike Kelly Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Mike Kelly is worth $12.7M, as of April 12th, 2025. This is the 72nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Kelly has approximately $2.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Mike Kelly Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.0M of trades from Representative Mike Kelly, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 28th, 2024 purchase of up to $100K of $CLF. The stock has fallen 67.72% since then.

of $CLF. The stock has fallen 67.72% since then. A November 8th, 2024 sale of up to $50K of $UNP. The stock has fallen 9.48% since then.

of $UNP. The stock has fallen 9.48% since then. A April 12th, 2024 sale of up to $15K of $VZ. The stock has risen 10.1% since then.

of $VZ. The stock has risen 10.1% since then. A April 11th, 2024 sale of up to $15K of $USB. The stock has fallen 9.69% since then.

of $USB. The stock has fallen 9.69% since then. A April 12th, 2024 sale of up to $15K of $META. The stock has risen 6.19% since then.

Representative Mike Kelly Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Mike Kelly:

H.R.2854: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to establish a tax credit for neighborhood revitalization, and for other purposes.

H.R.2369: PHIT Act of 2025

H.R.2199: Restore Protections for Dialysis Patients Act

H.R.2198: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to restore the taxable REIT subsidiary asset test.

H.R.2062: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to treat membership in a health care sharing ministry as a medical expense, and for other purposes.

H.R.2002: MATCH IT Act of 2025

Representative Mike Kelly Fundraising

Representative Mike Kelly recently disclosed $9.8K of fundraising in a Q4 FEC disclosure filed on January 31st, 2025. This was the 499th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year. 43.9% of this came from individual donors.

Kelly disclosed $53.4K of spending. This was the 422nd most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Kelly disclosed $1.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 214th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

