Net Worth Update: Representative Mike Collins Made an Estimated $2.5M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Mike Collins made $2.5M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Mike Collins Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Mike Collins is worth $18.8M, as of June 29th, 2025. This is the 57th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Collins has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Mike Collins's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Collins.

Representative Mike Collins Stock Trading

We have data on up to $685.0K of trades from Representative Mike Collins, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

You can track Representative Mike Collins's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Collins.

Representative Mike Collins Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Mike Collins:

H.R.4068: To direct the Secretary of the Interior to identify existing and potential categorical exclusions related to the production and export of coal.

H.R.3900: Water Quality Technology Availability Act

H.R.3899: Clarifying Federal General Permits Act

H.R.3898: PERMIT Act

H.R.3679: Small Business Artificial Intelligence Advancement Act

H.R.2662: Staged Accident Fraud Prevention Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Mike Collins on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Collins.

Representative Mike Collins Fundraising

Representative Mike Collins recently disclosed $274.4K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 239th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 75.4% came from individual donors.

Collins disclosed $140.9K of spending. This was the 313th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Collins disclosed $862.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 279th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Mike Collins's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.