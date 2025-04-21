Net Worth Update: Representative Max L. Miller Lost an Estimated $145.7K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Max L. Miller lost $145.7K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Max L. Miller Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Max L. Miller is worth $13.9M, as of April 21st, 2025. This is the 68th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Miller has approximately $1.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Max L. Miller's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Miller.

Representative Max L. Miller Stock Trading

We have data on up to $580.0K of trades from Representative Max L. Miller, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A October 6th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $VOO. The stock has risen 19.67% since then.

of $VOO. The stock has risen 19.67% since then. A October 6th, 2023 sale of up to $15K of $JEPI. The stock has fallen 0.91% since then.

of $JEPI. The stock has fallen 0.91% since then. A October 6th, 2023 sale of up to $15K of $VO. The stock has risen 15.8% since then.

You can track Representative Max L. Miller's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Miller.

Representative Max L. Miller Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Max L. Miller:

H.R.2871: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to restrict the advanced manufacturing production credit with respect to components produced by, or in connection with, foreign entities of concern.

H.R.2791: To amend title 38, United States Code, to increase the maximum amount of housing loan guaranty entitlement available to certain veterans under the laws administered by the Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

H.R.1719: Farm to Fly Act of 2025

H.R.1534: IMPACT Act

H.R.523: Permanent Tax Cuts for American Families Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Max L. Miller on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Miller.

Representative Max L. Miller Fundraising

Representative Max L. Miller recently disclosed $216.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 294th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 49.4% came from individual donors.

Miller disclosed $93.6K of spending. This was the 438th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Miller disclosed $416.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 442nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Max L. Miller's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

