Net Worth Update: Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Made an Estimated $331.4K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene made $331.4K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is worth $22.3M, as of May 22nd, 2025. This is the 40th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Greene has approximately $2.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Greene.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Stock Trading

We have data on up to $13.5M of trades from Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A October 22nd, 2021 purchase of up to $50K of $DWAC. The stock has fallen 46.97% since then.

of $DWAC. The stock has fallen 46.97% since then. A January 20th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $GOOG. The stock has risen 80.25% since then.

of $GOOG. The stock has risen 80.25% since then. A June 10th, 2022 purchase of up to $50K of $V. The stock has risen 79.59% since then.

of $V. The stock has risen 79.59% since then. A January 20th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $AMZN. The stock has risen 23.26% since then.

of $AMZN. The stock has risen 23.26% since then. A May 12th, 2021 purchase of up to $50K of $AAPL. The stock has risen 64.61% since then.

You can track Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Greene.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene:

H.R.3492: To amend section 116 of title 18, United States Code, with respect to genital and bodily mutilation and chemical castration of minors.

H.R.1862: English Language Unity Act of 2025

H.R.1123: To abolish the United States Agency for International Development, and for other purposes.

H.R.277: Matthew Lawrence Perna Act of 2025

H.R.276: Gulf of America Act

H.R.275: Special Interest Alien Reporting Act of 2024

You can track bills proposed by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Greene.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Fundraising

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene recently disclosed $601.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 86th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Greene disclosed $782.7K of spending. This was the 35th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Greene disclosed $728.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 306th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.