Net Worth Update: Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost an Estimated $128.9K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene lost $128.9K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is worth $22.0M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 40th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Greene has approximately $1.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Greene.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Stock Trading

We have data on up to $12.0M of trades from Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A December 16th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $TFC. The stock has fallen 39.34% since then.

of $TFC. The stock has fallen 39.34% since then. A January 20th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $GOOG. The stock has risen 62.55% since then.

of $GOOG. The stock has risen 62.55% since then. A June 10th, 2022 purchase of up to $50K of $QQQ. The stock has risen 53.75% since then.

of $QQQ. The stock has risen 53.75% since then. A March 3rd, 2025 purchase of up to $50K of $IBIT. The stock has fallen 1.31% since then.

of $IBIT. The stock has fallen 1.31% since then. A June 10th, 2022 purchase of up to $50K of $UPS. The stock has fallen 44.28% since then.

You can track Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Greene.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene:

H.R.1862: To declare English as the official language of the United States, to establish a uniform English language rule for naturalization, and to avoid misconstructions of the English language texts of the laws of the United States, pursuant to Congress' powers to provide for the general welfare of the United States and to establish a uniform rule of naturalization under article I, section 8, of the Constitution.

H.R.1123: To abolish the United States Agency for International Development, and for other purposes.

H.R.277: To amend title 18, United States Code, to provide protections for nonviolent political protesters, and for other purposes.

H.R.276: Gulf of America Act of 2025

H.R.275: Special Interest Alien Reporting Act of 2024

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Fundraising

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene recently disclosed $601.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 86th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Greene disclosed $782.7K of spending. This was the 35th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Greene disclosed $728.2K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 306th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

