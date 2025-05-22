Net Worth Update: Representative Maria Elvira Salazar Made an Estimated $352.9K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar made $352.9K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Maria Elvira Salazar is worth $18.8M, as of May 22nd, 2025. This is the 51st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Salazar has approximately $5.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar Stock Trading

We have data on up to $9.7M of trades from Representative Maria Elvira Salazar, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 13th, 2023 purchase of up to $250K of $ET. The stock has risen 44.86% since then.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Maria Elvira Salazar:

H.R.2794: NO FAKES Act of 2025

H.R.2343: John W. Walsh Alpha-1 Home Infusion Act of 2025

H.R.2080: Crucial Communism Teaching Act

H.R.1268: Extending Limits of U.S. Customs Waters Act

H.R.633: TAKE IT DOWN Act

H.R.450: FORCE Act

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar Fundraising

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar recently disclosed $94.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 463rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 16.8% came from individual donors.

Salazar disclosed $89.6K of spending. This was the 453rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Salazar disclosed $1.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 183rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

