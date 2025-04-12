Net Worth Update: Representative Maria Elvira Salazar Lost an Estimated $583.5K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar lost $583.5K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Maria Elvira Salazar is worth $18.4M, as of April 12th, 2025. This is the 52nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Salazar has approximately $5.0M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar Stock Trading

We have data on up to $9.7M of trades from Representative Maria Elvira Salazar, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 13th, 2023 purchase of up to $250K of $ET. The stock has risen 33.2% since then.

of $ET. The stock has risen 33.2% since then. A March 13th, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $TYG. The stock has risen 29.15% since then.

of $TYG. The stock has risen 29.15% since then. A May 16th, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $LNG. The stock has risen 54.2% since then.

of $LNG. The stock has risen 54.2% since then. A October 24th, 2023 purchase of up to $50K of $NFE. The stock has fallen 81.73% since then.

of $NFE. The stock has fallen 81.73% since then. A May 16th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $OKE. The stock has risen 45.92% since then.

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Maria Elvira Salazar:

H.R.2794: To protect intellectual property rights in the voice and visual likeness of individuals, and for other purposes.

H.R.2343: John W. Walsh Alpha-1 Home Infusion Act of 2025

H.R.2080: Crucial Communism Teaching Act

H.R.1268: Extending Limits of U.S. Customs Waters Act

H.R.633: TAKE IT DOWN Act

H.R.450: FORCE Act

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar Fundraising

Representative Maria Elvira Salazar recently disclosed $7.4K of fundraising in a Q4 FEC disclosure filed on January 31st, 2025. This was the 560th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year. 33.0% of this came from individual donors.

Salazar disclosed $69.8K of spending. This was the 337th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Salazar disclosed $1.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 173rd most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

