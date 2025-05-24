Net Worth Update: Representative Lloyd Doggett Made an Estimated $185.8K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Lloyd Doggett made $185.8K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Lloyd Doggett Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Lloyd Doggett is worth $50.1M, as of May 25th, 2025. This is the 24th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Doggett has approximately $3.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Lloyd Doggett Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.1M of trades from Representative Lloyd Doggett, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A April 2nd, 2020 purchase of up to $15K of $KO. The stock has risen 63.3% since then.

of $KO. The stock has risen 63.3% since then. A May 16th, 2023 purchase of up to $15K of $PG. The stock has risen 6.5% since then.

of $PG. The stock has risen 6.5% since then. A December 12th, 2023 purchase of up to $15K of $PPG. The stock has fallen 24.28% since then.

of $PPG. The stock has fallen 24.28% since then. A December 11th, 2023 purchase of up to $15K of $IBM. The stock has risen 58.17% since then.

of $IBM. The stock has risen 58.17% since then. A December 5th, 2023 purchase of up to $15K of $JNJ. The stock has fallen 3.54% since then.

Representative Lloyd Doggett Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Lloyd Doggett:

H.R.3140: Stop Subsidizing Multimillion Dollar Corporate Bonuses Act

H.R.2543: Tax-Free Pell Grant Act

H.R.2045: Medicare Dental, Vision, and Hearing Benefit Act of 2025

H.R.1918: Farewell to Foam Act of 2025

H.R.995: No Tax Breaks for Outsourcing Act

H.R.930: Stop the Wait Act of 2025

Representative Lloyd Doggett Fundraising

Representative Lloyd Doggett recently disclosed $62.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 521st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 21.6% came from individual donors.

Doggett disclosed $65.8K of spending. This was the 526th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Doggett disclosed $6.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 30th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

