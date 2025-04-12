Net Worth Update: Representative Lloyd Doggett Lost an Estimated $147.1K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Lloyd Doggett lost $147.1K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Lloyd Doggett Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Lloyd Doggett is worth $49.9M, as of April 12th, 2025. This is the 23rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Doggett has approximately $3.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Lloyd Doggett Stock Trading

Representative Lloyd Doggett Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.1M of trades from Representative Lloyd Doggett, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A July 1st, 2022 purchase of up to $15K of $KO. The stock has risen 10.95% since then.

A May 15th, 2020 purchase of up to $15K of $PG. The stock has risen 45.63% since then.

A September 13th, 2021 purchase of up to $15K of $PPG. The stock has fallen 33.95% since then.

A March 21st, 2024 purchase of up to $15K of $HD. The stock has fallen 10.46% since then.

A March 11th, 2024 purchase of up to $15K of $IBM. The stock has risen 22.82% since then.

Representative Lloyd Doggett Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Lloyd Doggett:

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Lloyd Doggett:

H.R.2543: Tax-Free Pell Grant Act

H.R.2045: Medicare Dental, Vision, and Hearing Benefit Act of 2025

H.R.1918: Farewell to Foam Act of 2025

H.R.1785: Preventing Medicare Telefraud Act

H.R.1784: Medicare Fraud Detection and Deterrence Act of 2025

H.R.995: No Tax Breaks for Outsourcing Act

Representative Lloyd Doggett Fundraising

Representative Lloyd Doggett recently disclosed $193.9K of fundraising in a Q4 FEC disclosure filed on January 31st, 2025. This was the 75th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year. 2.1% of this came from individual donors.

Doggett disclosed $14.9K of spending. This was the 732nd most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Doggett disclosed $6.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 26th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Representative Lloyd Doggett Fundraising

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

