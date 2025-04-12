Net Worth Update: Representative Laurel M. Lee Lost an Estimated $249.1K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Laurel M. Lee lost $249.1K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Laurel M. Lee Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Laurel M. Lee is worth $12.8M, as of April 12th, 2025. This is the 71st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Lee has approximately $2.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Laurel M. Lee Stock Trading

We have data on up to $1.2M of trades from Representative Laurel M. Lee, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A December 29th, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $BABA. The stock has risen 38.99% since then.

of $BABA. The stock has risen 38.99% since then. A September 10th, 2024 purchase of up to $100K of $JPM. The stock has risen 14.91% since then.

of $JPM. The stock has risen 14.91% since then. A November 8th, 2024 sale of up to $50K of $GEV. The stock has fallen 5.79% since then.

of $GEV. The stock has fallen 5.79% since then. A October 7th, 2024 purchase of up to $50K of $AAPL. The stock has fallen 10.62% since then.

of $AAPL. The stock has fallen 10.62% since then. A October 21st, 2024 purchase of up to $50K of $PFE. The stock has fallen 24.27% since then.

Representative Laurel M. Lee Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Laurel M. Lee:

H.R.2784: To amend section 1362 of title 18, United States Code, to prohibit the destruction of broadband internet access service.

H.R.1711: DHS Intelligence and Analysis Oversight and Transparency Act

H.R.1257: OPIOIDS Act

H.R.868: Prison Staff Safety Enhancement Act

H.R.440: READY Accounts Act

Representative Laurel M. Lee Fundraising

Representative Laurel M. Lee recently disclosed $8.2K of fundraising in a Q4 FEC disclosure filed on January 31st, 2025. This was the 541st most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year. 14.5% of this came from individual donors.

Lee disclosed $50.3K of spending. This was the 437th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Lee disclosed $434.8K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 377th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

