Net Worth Update: Representative Kim Schrier Made an Estimated $105.2K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Kim Schrier made $105.2K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Kim Schrier Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Kim Schrier is worth $18.9M, as of June 8th, 2025. This is the 51st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Schrier has approximately $2.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Kim Schrier's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schrier.

Representative Kim Schrier Stock Trading

We have data on up to $18.3M of trades from Representative Kim Schrier, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 2nd, 2020 sale of up to $5M of $AAPL. The stock has risen 172.98% since then.

of $AAPL. The stock has risen 172.98% since then. A March 22nd, 2022 sale of up to $500K of $TSLA. The stock has fallen 10.92% since then.

of $TSLA. The stock has fallen 10.92% since then. A October 28th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $COST. The stock has risen 106.91% since then.

of $COST. The stock has risen 106.91% since then. A October 28th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $ETN. The stock has risen 100.93% since then.

of $ETN. The stock has risen 100.93% since then. A October 28th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $GOOGL. The stock has risen 19.08% since then.

You can track Representative Kim Schrier's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schrier.

Representative Kim Schrier Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Kim Schrier:

H.R.3826: To amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to improve access to diabetes outpatient self-management training services, to require the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation to test the provision of virtual diabetes outpatient self-management training services, and for other purposes.

H.R.3657: Hydropower Relicensing Transparency Act

H.R.3656: To amend the Agricultural Research, Extension, and Education Reform Act of 1998 to authorize the Secretary of Agriculture to waive the matching funds requirement under the specialty crop research initiative, and for other purposes.

H.R.3568: AG RESEARCH Act

H.R.2960: To amend title III of the Public Health Service Act to reauthorize the program of payments to childrens hospitals that operate graduate medical education programs.

H.R.1433: Kids’ Access to Primary Care Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Representative Kim Schrier on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schrier.

Representative Kim Schrier Fundraising

Representative Kim Schrier recently disclosed $525.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 113th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 64.6% came from individual donors.

Schrier disclosed $134.5K of spending. This was the 326th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Schrier disclosed $2.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 116th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Kim Schrier's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.