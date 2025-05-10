Net Worth Update: Representative Kevin Hern Made an Estimated $1.4M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Kevin Hern made $1.4M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Kevin Hern Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Kevin Hern is worth $108.6M, as of May 11th, 2025. This is the 10th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hern has approximately $22.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Kevin Hern's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hern.

Representative Kevin Hern Stock Trading

We have data on up to $101.4M of trades from Representative Kevin Hern, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A January 4th, 2023 sale of up to $5M of $MSFT. The stock has risen 91.5% since then.

A February 1st, 2023 sale of up to $5M of $PXD. The stock has risen 20.39% since then.

A September 20th, 2021 sale of up to $1M of $SPY. The stock has risen 30.02% since then.

A July 30th, 2021 purchase of up to $500K of $TIP. The stock has fallen 16.47% since then.

A June 25th, 2021 purchase of up to $500K of $JNJ. The stock has fallen 6.08% since then.

You can track Representative Kevin Hern's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hern.

Representative Kevin Hern Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Kevin Hern:

H.R.3288: To amend titles XVIII and XIX of the Social Security Act to provide for coverage of prescription digital therapeutics under the Medicare and Medicaid programs, and for other purposes.

H.R.2436: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to treat distributions from health savings accounts for funeral expenses of the account beneficiary as qualified distributions.

H.R.1924: Securing Access to Care for Seniors in Critical Condition Act of 2025

H.R.1867: To amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to remove in-person requirements under Medicare for mental health services furnished through telehealth and telecommunications technology.

H.R.1525: Protecting Life from Chemical Abortions Act

H.R.1069: PROTECT Our Kids Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Kevin Hern on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hern.

Representative Kevin Hern Fundraising

Representative Kevin Hern recently disclosed $416.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 148th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 22.3% came from individual donors.

Hern disclosed $297.6K of spending. This was the 117th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hern disclosed $1.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 176th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Kevin Hern's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

