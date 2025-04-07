Net Worth Update: Representative Kevin Hern Lost an Estimated $2.4M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Kevin Hern lost $2.4M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Kevin Hern Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Kevin Hern is worth $106.7M, as of April 7th, 2025. This is the 10th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hern has approximately $20.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Kevin Hern Stock Trading

We have data on up to $100.4M of trades from Representative Kevin Hern, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A February 1st, 2023 sale of up to $5M of $PXD. The stock has risen 20.39% since then.

Representative Kevin Hern Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Kevin Hern:

H.R.2436: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to treat distributions from health savings accounts for funeral expenses of the account beneficiary as qualified distributions.

H.R.1924: Securing Access to Care for Seniors in Critical Condition Act of 2025

H.R.1867: To amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to remove in-person requirements under Medicare for mental health services furnished through telehealth and telecommunications technology.

H.R.1525: Protecting Life from Chemical Abortions Act

H.R.1069: PROTECT Our Kids Act

H.R.1003: Enhancing Energy Recovery Act

