Net Worth Update: Representative Kathy Castor Made an Estimated $148.6K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Kathy Castor made $148.6K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Kathy Castor Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Kathy Castor is worth $14.4M, as of May 25th, 2025. This is the 67th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Castor has approximately $3.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Kathy Castor Stock Trading

We have data on up to $1.7M of trades from Representative Kathy Castor, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A April 15th, 2020 purchase of up to $100K of $BRK.B. The stock has risen 166.99% since then.

A March 10th, 2020 sale of up to $50K of $BAC. The stock has risen 82.97% since then.

A March 24th, 2020 purchase of up to $50K of $DIA. The stock has risen 101.48% since then.

A January 3rd, 2020 purchase of up to $15K of $BIF. The stock has risen 25.96% since then.

A May 19th, 2020 purchase of up to $15K of $AAL. The stock has risen 16.08% since then.

Representative Kathy Castor Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Kathy Castor:

H.R.2986: Expediting Generator Interconnection Procedures Act of 2025

H.R.2824: Employee Limits ON Profiteering Act

H.R.2703: Advancing GETs Act of 2025

H.R.2673: Florida Coastal Protection Act

H.R.2414: To amend the Public Health Service Act to reauthorize a military and civilian partnership for trauma readiness grant program.

H.R.1781: To repeal certain executive orders.

Representative Kathy Castor Fundraising

Representative Kathy Castor recently disclosed $166.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 361st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 39.4% came from individual donors.

Castor disclosed $110.8K of spending. This was the 393rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Castor disclosed $282.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 509th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

