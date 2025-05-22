Net Worth Update: Representative Katherine M. Clark Made an Estimated $458.4K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Katherine M. Clark made $458.4K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Katherine M. Clark Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Katherine M. Clark is worth $12.4M, as of May 22nd, 2025. This is the 73rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Clark has approximately $4.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Katherine M. Clark Stock Trading

Representative Katherine M. Clark Stock Trading

We have data on up to $16.8M of trades from Representative Katherine M. Clark, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A January 30th, 2020 sale of up to $50K of $UPS. The stock has fallen 11.25% since then.

A January 25th, 2019 sale of up to $50K of $PNC. The stock has risen 37.9% since then.

A September 16th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $FSLR. The stock has risen 58.17% since then.

A January 25th, 2019 sale of up to $50K of $NSC. The stock has risen 45.0% since then.

A January 25th, 2019 sale of up to $50K of $HD. The stock has risen 105.57% since then.

Representative Katherine M. Clark Bill Proposals

Representative Katherine M. Clark Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Katherine M. Clark:

H.R.3274: Child Care Infrastructure Act

H.R.3273: Child Care Workforce Development Act

Representative Katherine M. Clark Fundraising

Representative Katherine M. Clark Fundraising

Representative Katherine M. Clark recently disclosed $406.8K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 153rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 24.3% came from individual donors.

Clark disclosed $286.5K of spending. This was the 125th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Clark disclosed $1.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 150th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Katherine M. Clark's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

