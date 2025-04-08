Net Worth Update: Representative Katherine M. Clark Lost an Estimated $607.3K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Katherine M. Clark lost $607.3K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Katherine M. Clark Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Katherine M. Clark is worth $12.0M, as of April 8th, 2025. This is the 75th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Clark has approximately $4.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Katherine M. Clark Stock Trading

We have data on up to $16.8M of trades from Representative Katherine M. Clark, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A January 25th, 2019 sale of up to $50K of $PNC. The stock has risen 22.33% since then.

of $PNC. The stock has risen 22.33% since then. A January 25th, 2019 sale of up to $50K of $KHC. The stock has fallen 38.97% since then.

of $KHC. The stock has fallen 38.97% since then. A January 30th, 2020 sale of up to $50K of $UPS. The stock has fallen 11.52% since then.

of $UPS. The stock has fallen 11.52% since then. A January 25th, 2019 sale of up to $50K of $CCT.

of $CCT. A January 25th, 2019 sale of up to $50K of $FSK. The stock has fallen 26.36% since then.

Representative Katherine M. Clark Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Katherine M. Clark:

H.R.9811: Child Care Infrastructure Act

H.R.9810: Child Care Workforce Development Act

H.R.9559: CCAMPIS Reauthorization Act

H.R.8526: Trauma-Informed Schools Act of 2024

H.R.8524: Elementary and Secondary School Counseling Act

H.R.5433: Child Care Stabilization Act

