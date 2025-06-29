Net Worth Update: Representative Judy Chu Made an Estimated $4.4M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Judy Chu made $4.4M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Judy Chu Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Judy Chu is worth $14.1M, as of June 29th, 2025. This is the 74th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Chu has approximately $6.0M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Chu has approximately $6.0M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Judy Chu Stock Trading

We have data on up to $11.1M of trades from Representative Judy Chu, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A January 10th, 2024 sale of up to $250K of $AMEH. The stock has risen 8.39% since then.

A October 10th, 2018 sale of up to $100K of $IBM. The stock has risen 112.37% since then.

A October 10th, 2018 sale of up to $100K of $ALL. The stock has risen 102.09% since then.

A October 10th, 2018 sale of up to $50K of $DFS. The stock has risen 164.9% since then.

A October 10th, 2018 sale of up to $50K of $MS. The stock has risen 215.31% since then.

We have data on up to $11.1M of trades from Representative Judy Chu, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings.

Representative Judy Chu Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Judy Chu:

H.R.4163: To permit legally married same-sex couples to amend their filing status for income tax returns outside the statute of limitations, to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to clarify that all provisions shall apply to legally married same-sex couples in the same manner as other married couples, and for other purposes.

H.R.3711: POST GRAD Act

H.R.3316: Stop Mental Health Stigma in Our Communities Act of 2025

H.R.2928: Mortgage Relief for Disaster Survivors Act

H.R.2495: Nutrition CARE Act of 2025

H.R.1667: Acupuncture for Our Seniors Act of 2025

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Judy Chu:

Representative Judy Chu Fundraising

Representative Judy Chu recently disclosed $64.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 510th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 29.7% came from individual donors.

Chu disclosed $156.8K of spending. This was the 270th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Chu disclosed $3.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 66th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

