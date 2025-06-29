Net Worth Update: Representative Juan Vargas Made an Estimated $2.8M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Juan Vargas made $2.8M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Juan Vargas Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Juan Vargas is worth $9.7M, as of June 29th, 2025. This is the 92nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Vargas has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Juan Vargas Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Juan Vargas:

H.R.3472: Housing Stability for Dreamers Act

H.R.975: Credit Union Board Modernization Act

Representative Juan Vargas Fundraising

Representative Juan Vargas recently disclosed $167.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 14th, 2025. This was the 360th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 53.9% came from individual donors.

Vargas disclosed $65.4K of spending. This was the 529th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Vargas disclosed $192.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 574th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

