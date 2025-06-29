Net Worth Update: Representative Josh Gottheimer Made an Estimated $1.3M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Josh Gottheimer made $1.3M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Josh Gottheimer Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Josh Gottheimer is worth $52.6M, as of June 29th, 2025. This is the 25th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Gottheimer has approximately $23.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Josh Gottheimer Stock Trading

We have data on up to $563.4M of trades from Representative Josh Gottheimer, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A February 14th, 2025 sale of up to $5M of $MSFT. The stock has risen 21.43% since then.

A May 18th, 2020 sale of up to $100K of $AMZN. The stock has risen 84.07% since then.

A December 12th, 2018 sale of up to $50K of $NFLX. The stock has risen 381.34% since then.

A May 18th, 2020 sale of up to $50K of $GS. The stock has risen 279.82% since then.

A October 2nd, 2024 purchase of up to $50K of $AAPL. The stock has fallen 11.33% since then.

Representative Josh Gottheimer Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Josh Gottheimer:

H.R.3876: LIHEAP Staffing Support Act

H.R.3811: Elder Pride Protection Act of 2025

H.R.3683: FBI Animal Cruelty Taskforce Act of 2025

H.R.3511: Preparing for the Future Act

H.R.3510: Saving Students with Software Act

H.R.2712: Reclaiming Congressional Trade Authority Act of 2025

Representative Josh Gottheimer Fundraising

Representative Josh Gottheimer recently disclosed $99.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 457th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 34.4% came from individual donors.

Gottheimer disclosed $9.7M of spending. This was the most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Gottheimer disclosed $11.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 10th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

