Net Worth Update: Representative Josh Gottheimer Lost an Estimated $2.1M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Josh Gottheimer lost $2.1M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Josh Gottheimer Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Josh Gottheimer is worth $47.3M, as of April 7th, 2025. This is the 24th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Gottheimer has approximately $18.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Josh Gottheimer Stock Trading

We have data on up to $560.4M of trades from Representative Josh Gottheimer, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A February 12th, 2024 sale of up to $5M of $MSFT. The stock has fallen 13.35% since then.

of $MSFT. The stock has fallen 13.35% since then. A May 18th, 2020 sale of up to $100K of $AMZN. The stock has risen 40.96% since then.

of $AMZN. The stock has risen 40.96% since then. A November 10th, 2021 purchase of up to $50K of $AZO. The stock has risen 94.17% since then.

of $AZO. The stock has risen 94.17% since then. A January 24th, 2018 purchase of up to $50K of $SLB. The stock has fallen 55.51% since then.

of $SLB. The stock has fallen 55.51% since then. A February 11th, 2021 sale of up to $50K of $PM. The stock has risen 76.45% since then.

Representative Josh Gottheimer Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Josh Gottheimer:

H.R.2431: To amend title 49, United States Code, to limit mass layoffs of employees of the Federal Aviation Administration within 1 year of a major aviation accident, and for other purposes.

H.R.1831: To direct the Secretary of Homeland Security to carry out a pilot program for the prevention and mitigation of acts of terrorism using motor vehicles, and for other purposes.

H.R.1610: FIRE Cancer Act of 2025

H.R.1524: ALYSSA Act

H.R.1471: VA Appeals Reform Act of 2025

H.R.1470: SOS Act of 2025

