Net Worth Update: Representative John W. Rose Lost an Estimated $142.8K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative John W. Rose lost $142.8K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative John W. Rose Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative John W. Rose is worth $62.7M, as of April 21st, 2025. This is the 17th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Rose has approximately $1.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative John W. Rose Stock Trading

Representative John W. Rose Stock Trading

We have data on up to $3.2M of trades from Representative John W. Rose, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A November 12th, 2019 sale of up to $1M of $MSFT. The stock has risen 145.07% since then.

A November 12th, 2019 sale of up to $500K of $CAT. The stock has risen 94.55% since then.

A November 12th, 2019 sale of up to $500K of $BAC. The stock has risen 10.85% since then.

A November 12th, 2019 sale of up to $250K of $PNFP. The stock has risen 57.11% since then.

A November 12th, 2019 sale of up to $250K of $WFC. The stock has risen 17.91% since then.

Representative John W. Rose Bill Proposals

Representative John W. Rose Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative John W. Rose:

H.R.2885: To require the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection to issue a rule before deleting or modifying certain small business loan data, and for other purposes.

H.R.2808: To amend the Fair Credit Reporting Act to prevent consumer reporting agencies from furnishing consumer reports under certain circumstances, and for other purposes.

H.R.2462: Black Vulture Relief Act of 2025

H.R.2274: Court Shopping Deterrence Act

H.R.1631: Safe Access to Cash Act of 2025

H.R.1138: Payment Choice Act of 2025

Representative John W. Rose Fundraising

Representative John W. Rose Fundraising

Representative John W. Rose recently disclosed $40.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 566th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 69.1% came from individual donors.

Rose disclosed $48.1K of spending. This was the 586th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Rose disclosed $976.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 246th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

