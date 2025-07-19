Net Worth Update: Representative Jared Moskowitz Made an Estimated $156.4K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Jared Moskowitz made $156.4K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Jared Moskowitz Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Jared Moskowitz is worth $11.5M, as of July 20th, 2025. This is the 84th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Moskowitz has approximately $4.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Jared Moskowitz Stock Trading

We have data on up to $5.9M of trades from Representative Jared Moskowitz, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A July 14th, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $RJF. The stock has risen 52.83% since then.

of $RJF. The stock has risen 52.83% since then. A November 8th, 2024 sale of up to $100K of $SBCF. The stock has fallen 0.71% since then.

of $SBCF. The stock has fallen 0.71% since then. A March 11th, 2025 sale of up to $50K of $AVGO. The stock has risen 49.06% since then.

of $AVGO. The stock has risen 49.06% since then. A July 14th, 2023 sale of up to $50K of $INTC. The stock has fallen 30.32% since then.

of $INTC. The stock has fallen 30.32% since then. A July 14th, 2023 purchase of up to $50K of $GWW. The stock has risen 34.72% since then.

Representative Jared Moskowitz Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Jared Moskowitz:

H.R.4461: To amend section 2112 of title 44, United States Code, to appropriately limit donations to Presidential Libraries and Centers.

H.R.4240: Countering Untrusted Telecommunications Abroad Act

H.R.4143: 3D Printed Gun Safety Act of 2025

H.R.3727: Supporting American Allies Act

H.R.3252: Disaster Housing Flexibility Act of 2025

H.R.3251: Disaster Response Flexibility Act of 2025

Representative Jared Moskowitz Fundraising

Representative Jared Moskowitz recently disclosed $351.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 245th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 78.1% came from individual donors.

Moskowitz disclosed $179.3K of spending. This was the 299th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Moskowitz disclosed $564.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 439th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

