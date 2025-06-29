Net Worth Update: Representative Jake Auchincloss Lost an Estimated $2.4M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Jake Auchincloss lost $2.4M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Jake Auchincloss Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Jake Auchincloss is worth $3.8M, as of June 29th, 2025. This is the 165th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Auchincloss has approximately $1.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Jake Auchincloss Stock Trading

We have data on up to $250.0K of trades from Representative Jake Auchincloss, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A February 18th, 2025 sale of up to $50K of $STT. The stock has risen 5.54% since then.

Representative Jake Auchincloss Fundraising

Representative Jake Auchincloss recently disclosed $419.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 146th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 78.7% came from individual donors.

Auchincloss disclosed $125.6K of spending. This was the 352nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Auchincloss disclosed $5.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 38th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

