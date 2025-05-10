Net Worth Update: Representative J. French Hill Made an Estimated $823.6K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative J. French Hill made $823.6K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative J. French Hill Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative J. French Hill is worth $19.4M, as of May 11th, 2025. This is the 47th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hill has approximately $16.0M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative J. French Hill Stock Trading

We have data on up to $2.4M of trades from Representative J. French Hill, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A November 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $PM. The stock has risen 80.88% since then.

of $PM. The stock has risen 80.88% since then. A November 22nd, 2023 purchase of up to $100K of $V. The stock has risen 38.95% since then.

of $V. The stock has risen 38.95% since then. A December 29th, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $SCHW. The stock has risen 22.78% since then.

of $SCHW. The stock has risen 22.78% since then. A November 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $MO. The stock has risen 44.28% since then.

of $MO. The stock has risen 44.28% since then. A November 22nd, 2023 purchase of up to $100K of $MKL. The stock has risen 33.0% since then.

Representative J. French Hill Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative J. French Hill:

H.R.3187: To require the Secretary of Agriculture to convey a parcel of property of the Forest Service to Perry County, Arkansas, and for other purposes.

H.R.2777: S-CAP Act of 2025

H.R.1868: Stop Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act of 2025

H.R.1612: Flatside Wilderness Additions Act

H.R.1474: International Nuclear Energy Financing Act of 2025

H.R.941: Small LENDER Act

Representative J. French Hill Fundraising

Representative J. French Hill recently disclosed $624.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 84th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 47.3% came from individual donors.

Hill disclosed $377.5K of spending. This was the 86th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hill disclosed $2.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 132nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

