Net Worth Update: Representative J. French Hill Lost an Estimated $1.8M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative J. French Hill lost $1.8M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative J. French Hill Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative J. French Hill is worth $18.5M, as of April 7th, 2025. This is the 50th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hill has approximately $15.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative J. French Hill's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hill.

Representative J. French Hill Stock Trading

We have data on up to $2.4M of trades from Representative J. French Hill, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A November 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $PM. The stock has risen 60.54% since then.

of $PM. The stock has risen 60.54% since then. A December 29th, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $SCHW. The stock has risen 0.38% since then.

of $SCHW. The stock has risen 0.38% since then. A November 22nd, 2023 purchase of up to $100K of $MKL. The stock has risen 20.53% since then.

of $MKL. The stock has risen 20.53% since then. A November 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $MO. The stock has risen 36.13% since then.

of $MO. The stock has risen 36.13% since then. A November 22nd, 2023 purchase of up to $100K of $V. The stock has risen 23.42% since then.

Representative J. French Hill Bill Proposals

You can track Representative J. French Hill's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hill

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative J. French Hill:

H.R.1868: Stop Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act of 2025

H.R.1612: Flatside Wilderness Additions Act

H.R.1474: International Nuclear Energy Financing Act of 2025

H.R.941: Small LENDER Act

H.R.940: FAIR Exams Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.