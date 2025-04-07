Stocks

Net Worth Update: Representative J. French Hill Lost an Estimated $1.8M in the Stock Market Last Month

April 07, 2025 — 01:24 am EDT

Representative J. French Hill lost $1.8M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative J. French Hill Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative J. French Hill is worth $18.5M, as of April 7th, 2025. This is the 50th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hill has approximately $15.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative J. French Hill Stock Trading

We have data on up to $2.4M of trades from Representative J. French Hill, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

  • A November 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $PM. The stock has risen 60.54% since then.
  • A December 29th, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $SCHW. The stock has risen 0.38% since then.
  • A November 22nd, 2023 purchase of up to $100K of $MKL. The stock has risen 20.53% since then.
  • A November 22nd, 2023 sale of up to $100K of $MO. The stock has risen 36.13% since then.
  • A November 22nd, 2023 purchase of up to $100K of $V. The stock has risen 23.42% since then.
Representative J. French Hill Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative J. French Hill:

  • H.R.1868: Stop Tax Penalties on American Hostages Act of 2025
  • H.R.1612: Flatside Wilderness Additions Act
  • H.R.1474: International Nuclear Energy Financing Act of 2025
  • H.R.941: Small LENDER Act
  • H.R.940: FAIR Exams Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


