Net Worth Update: Representative Gregory F. Murphy Made an Estimated $840.6K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Gregory F. Murphy made $840.6K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Gregory F. Murphy Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Gregory F. Murphy is worth $21.8M, as of May 11th, 2025. This is the 41st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Murphy has approximately $12.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Gregory F. Murphy Stock Trading

We have data on up to $700.0K of trades from Representative Gregory F. Murphy, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A January 22nd, 2021 sale of up to $100K of $NYMX. The stock has fallen 91.67% since then.

Representative Gregory F. Murphy Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Gregory F. Murphy:

H.R.3161: To make protection against damage and loss resulting from the erosion and undermining of shorelines available under the National Flood Insurance Program, and for other purposes.

H.R.3010: No Handouts for Drug Advertisements Act

H.R.2382: First Responders Retirement Parity Act

H.R.2217: Down East Remembrance Act

H.R.2070: Protect Our Military Families’ 2nd Amendment Rights Act

H.R.1885: Town of North Topsail Beach Coastal Barrier Resources System Map Amendment Act of 2025

Representative Gregory F. Murphy Fundraising

Representative Gregory F. Murphy recently disclosed $210.4K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 298th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 38.7% came from individual donors.

Murphy disclosed $129.8K of spending. This was the 334th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Murphy disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 160th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

