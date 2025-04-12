Net Worth Update: Representative Ed Case Lost an Estimated $123.2K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Ed Case lost $123.2K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Ed Case Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Ed Case is worth $3.2M, as of April 13th, 2025. This is the 179th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Case has approximately $1.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Ed Case Stock Trading

We have data on up to $510.0K of trades from Representative Ed Case, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A May 3rd, 2021 sale of up to $100K of $MO. The stock has risen 17.12% since then.

of $MO. The stock has risen 17.12% since then. A May 3rd, 2021 purchase of up to $100K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 54.23% since then.

of $MSFT. The stock has risen 54.23% since then. A July 2nd, 2021 purchase of up to $15K of $MRIN. The stock has fallen 99.58% since then.

of $MRIN. The stock has fallen 99.58% since then. A May 3rd, 2021 sale of up to $15K of $KMI. The stock has risen 53.36% since then.

of $KMI. The stock has risen 53.36% since then. A May 3rd, 2021 sale of up to $15K of $GE. The stock has risen 171.0% since then.

Representative Ed Case Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Ed Case:

H.R.2412: Indigenous Diplomacy and Engagement Act

H.R.2176: Saving NEMO Act of 2025

H.R.1780: Hawaii Native Species Conservation and Recovery Act of 2025

H.R.1053: Filipino Veterans Family Reunification Act of 2025

H.R.667: Noncontiguous Shipping Relief Act of 2024

H.R.666: Noncontiguous Shipping Reasonable Rate Act of 2024

Representative Ed Case Fundraising

Representative Ed Case recently disclosed $130.4K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 4th, 2025. This was the 13th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 44.4% came from individual donors.

Case disclosed $50.1K of spending. This was the 18th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Case disclosed $396.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 21st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

