Net Worth Update: Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter Made an Estimated $479.8K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter made $479.8K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter is worth $31.4M, as of May 18th, 2025. This is the 30th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Carter has approximately $2.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter Stock Trading

We have data on up to $13.1M of trades from Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A July 19th, 2024 sale of up to $250K of $ABCB. The stock has risen 8.24% since then.

Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter:

H.R.3059: Streamlining Critical Mineral Permitting Act

H.R.2926: National Energy Dominance Council Act of 2025

H.R.2821: FDA Modernization Act 3.0

H.R.2493: Improving Care in Rural America Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.2289: Proportional Reviews for Broadband Deployment Act

H.R.2288: Common Sense Air Regulations Act

Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter Fundraising

Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter recently disclosed $418.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 147th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 30.9% came from individual donors.

Carter disclosed $92.3K of spending. This was the 443rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Carter disclosed $3.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 68th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

