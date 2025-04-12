Net Worth Update: Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter Lost an Estimated $227.7K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter lost $227.7K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter is worth $30.9M, as of April 12th, 2025. This is the 30th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Carter has approximately $2.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Carter.

Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter Stock Trading

We have data on up to $8.1M of trades from Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A July 23rd, 2024 sale of up to $250K of $ABCB. The stock has fallen 15.79% since then.

Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter:

H.R.2821: To require the Secretary of Health and Human Services, acting through the Commissioner of Food and Drugs, to publish a final rule relating to nonclinical testing methods.

H.R.2493: Improving Care in Rural America Reauthorization Act of 2025

H.R.2289: Proportional Reviews for Broadband Deployment Act

H.R.2288: Common Sense Air Regulations Act

H.R.2248: SIGN Pardons Act

H.R.1980: State Strategic Stockpile Act of 2025

Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter Fundraising

Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter recently disclosed $63.7K of fundraising in a Q4 FEC disclosure filed on January 31st, 2025. This was the 165th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year. 20.5% of this came from individual donors.

Carter disclosed $43.9K of spending. This was the 478th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Carter disclosed $3.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 70th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here , or track Representative Earl L. "Buddy" Carter's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

