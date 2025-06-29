Net Worth Update: Representative Donald S. Beyer, Jr. Lost an Estimated $6.8M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Donald S. Beyer, Jr. lost $6.8M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Donald S. Beyer, Jr. Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Donald S. Beyer, Jr. is worth $106.8M, as of June 29th, 2025. This is the 11th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Beyer has approximately $795.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Donald S. Beyer, Jr. Stock Trading

We have data on up to $129.7M of trades from Representative Donald S. Beyer, Jr., which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A February 28th, 2022 sale of up to $100K of $AAPL. The stock has risen 21.78% since then.

of $AAPL. The stock has risen 21.78% since then. A February 28th, 2022 sale of up to $50K of $COST. The stock has risen 89.72% since then.

of $COST. The stock has risen 89.72% since then. A February 28th, 2022 sale of up to $50K of $AMZN. The stock has risen 45.41% since then.

of $AMZN. The stock has risen 45.41% since then. A February 28th, 2022 sale of up to $50K of $TRNO. The stock has fallen 18.42% since then.

of $TRNO. The stock has fallen 18.42% since then. A February 28th, 2022 sale of up to $50K of $ISRG. The stock has risen 83.83% since then.

Representative Donald S. Beyer, Jr. Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Donald S. Beyer, Jr.:

H.R.3622: Joan Trumpauer Mulholland Congressional Gold Medal Act

H.R.3505: Barriers to Suicide Act of 2025

H.R.3329: Wildlife Corridors and USDA Conservation Programs Act of 2025

H.R.3094: PREP Act

H.R.3093: REHIRE Act

H.R.2588: Improving Reporting to Prevent Hate Act of 2025

Representative Donald S. Beyer, Jr. Fundraising

Representative Donald S. Beyer, Jr. recently disclosed $301.9K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 223rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 79.8% came from individual donors.

Beyer disclosed $274.4K of spending. This was the 136th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Beyer disclosed $584.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 359th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

