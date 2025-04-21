Net Worth Update: Representative Deborah K. Ross Lost an Estimated $103.9K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Deborah K. Ross lost $103.9K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Deborah K. Ross Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Deborah K. Ross is worth $4.8M, as of April 21st, 2025. This is the 136th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ross has approximately $944.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Deborah K. Ross Stock Trading

We have data on up to $1.0M of trades from Representative Deborah K. Ross, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A January 4th, 2021 purchase of up to $100K of $SPY. The stock has risen 39.32% since then.

A December 30th, 2021 purchase of up to $50K of $NEO. The stock has fallen 72.5% since then.

A April 27th, 2021 purchase of up to $50K of $AMD. The stock has fallen 0.48% since then.

A April 27th, 2021 purchase of up to $50K of $FCX. The stock has fallen 15.92% since then.

A April 27th, 2021 purchase of up to $50K of $GOOGL. The stock has risen 28.92% since then.

Representative Deborah K. Ross Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Deborah K. Ross:

H.R.2886: To amend the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act to withdraw the outer Continental Shelf in the Mid-Atlantic Planning Area from disposition, and for other purposes.

H.R.2079: Insurance Fraud Accountability Act

Representative Deborah K. Ross Fundraising

Representative Deborah K. Ross recently disclosed $293.4K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 228th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 74.3% came from individual donors.

Ross disclosed $134.7K of spending. This was the 325th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Ross disclosed $901.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 268th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

