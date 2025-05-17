Net Worth Update: Representative Debbie Dingell Made an Estimated $512.6K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Debbie Dingell made $512.6K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Debbie Dingell Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Debbie Dingell is worth $13.6M, as of May 18th, 2025. This is the 69th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Dingell has approximately $7.3M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Debbie Dingell's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Dingell.

Representative Debbie Dingell Stock Trading

We have data on up to $9.9M of trades from Representative Debbie Dingell, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A October 13th, 2020 sale of up to $100K of $NVDA. The stock has risen 850.29% since then.

A December 19th, 2018 sale of up to $100K of $CVX. The stock has risen 31.78% since then.

A June 18th, 2021 sale of up to $100K of $ABBV. The stock has risen 62.68% since then.

A January 2nd, 2020 sale of up to $100K of $NEE. The stock has risen 25.72% since then.

A March 25th, 2019 purchase of up to $50K of $DIS. The stock has risen 5.22% since then.

You can track Representative Debbie Dingell's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Dingell.

Representative Debbie Dingell Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Debbie Dingell:

H.R.3391: To require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to establish reference prices for prescription drugs for purposes of Federal health programs, and for other purposes.

H.R.3276: To direct the Secretary of the Interior to establish the Urban Bird Treaty Program.

H.R.3184: PFAS Alternatives Act

H.R.3037: To amend title XXVII of the Public Health Service Act to prohibit group health plans and health insurance issuers offering group or individual health insurance coverage from imposing cost-sharing requirements with respect to diagnostic and supplemental breast examinations.

H.R.2290: To provide that the memorial to commemorate the sacrifice and service of the women who worked on the home front to support the efforts of the United States military during World War II may be located on the National Mall, and for other purposes.

H.R.2110: Safe Vehicle Access for Survivors Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Debbie Dingell on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Dingell.

Representative Debbie Dingell Fundraising

Representative Debbie Dingell recently disclosed $135.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 401st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 26.0% came from individual donors.

Dingell disclosed $156.9K of spending. This was the 269th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Dingell disclosed $321.5K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 487th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Debbie Dingell's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

