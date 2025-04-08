Net Worth Update: Representative Debbie Dingell Lost an Estimated $802.2K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Debbie Dingell lost $802.2K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Debbie Dingell Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Debbie Dingell is worth $13.0M, as of April 8th, 2025. This is the 70th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Dingell has approximately $6.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Debbie Dingell Stock Trading

We have data on up to $9.9M of trades from Representative Debbie Dingell, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A January 2nd, 2020 sale of up to $100K of $NEE. The stock has risen 9.06% since then.

Representative Debbie Dingell Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Debbie Dingell:

H.R.2290: To provide that the memorial to commemorate the sacrifice and service of the women who worked on the home front to support the efforts of the United States military during World War II may be located on the National Mall, and for other purposes.

H.R.2110: Safe Vehicle Access for Survivors Act

H.R.1988: Pay Federal Workers and Servicemembers Act

H.R.1917: Great Lakes Mass Marking Program Act of 2025

H.R.1565: Voluntary Public Access Improvement Act of 2025

H.R.929: Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Reauthorization Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

