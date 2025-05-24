Net Worth Update: Representative David P. Joyce Made an Estimated $162.2K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative David P. Joyce made $162.2K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative David P. Joyce Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative David P. Joyce is worth $4.8M, as of May 25th, 2025. This is the 138th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Joyce has approximately $2.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative David P. Joyce's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Joyce.

Representative David P. Joyce Stock Trading

We have data on up to $8.6M of trades from Representative David P. Joyce, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A December 11th, 2018 purchase of up to $250K of $VCSH. The stock has risen 1.51% since then.

of $VCSH. The stock has risen 1.51% since then. A December 21st, 2018 sale of up to $250K of $IWM. The stock has risen 57.79% since then.

of $IWM. The stock has risen 57.79% since then. A December 11th, 2018 sale of up to $100K of $QQQ. The stock has risen 211.25% since then.

of $QQQ. The stock has risen 211.25% since then. A March 26th, 2020 purchase of up to $100K of $VONE. The stock has risen 121.43% since then.

of $VONE. The stock has risen 121.43% since then. A December 11th, 2018 sale of up to $100K of $JNK. The stock has fallen 8.12% since then.

You can track Representative David P. Joyce's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Joyce.

Representative David P. Joyce Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative David P. Joyce:

H.R.3593: To amend the Public Health Service Act to reauthorize certain nursing workforce development programs, and for other purposes.

H.R.2935: PREPARE Act of 2025

H.R.2934: STATES 2.0 Act

H.R.2853: Combating Organized Retail Crime Act

H.R.1477: Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act of 2025

H.R.1317: I CAN Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative David P. Joyce on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Joyce.

Representative David P. Joyce Fundraising

Representative David P. Joyce recently disclosed $252.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 261st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 36.3% came from individual donors.

Joyce disclosed $71.1K of spending. This was the 508th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Joyce disclosed $2.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 79th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative David P. Joyce's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.