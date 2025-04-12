Net Worth Update: Representative David P. Joyce Lost an Estimated $103.0K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative David P. Joyce lost $103.0K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative David P. Joyce Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative David P. Joyce is worth $4.6M, as of April 13th, 2025. This is the 138th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Joyce has approximately $2.0M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative David P. Joyce Stock Trading

We have data on up to $8.6M of trades from Representative David P. Joyce, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A December 21st, 2018 sale of up to $250K of $IWM. The stock has risen 43.62% since then.

of $IWM. The stock has risen 43.62% since then. A December 11th, 2018 purchase of up to $250K of $VCSH. The stock has risen 0.43% since then.

of $VCSH. The stock has risen 0.43% since then. A December 11th, 2018 sale of up to $100K of $JNK. The stock has fallen 10.76% since then.

of $JNK. The stock has fallen 10.76% since then. A December 11th, 2018 sale of up to $100K of $QQQ. The stock has risen 177.73% since then.

of $QQQ. The stock has risen 177.73% since then. A March 26th, 2020 purchase of up to $100K of $VONE. The stock has risen 103.48% since then.

Representative David P. Joyce Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative David P. Joyce:

H.R.2853: To combat organized crime involving the illegal acquisition of retail goods and cargo for the purpose of selling those illegally obtained goods through physical and online retail marketplaces.

H.R.1477: Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act of 2025

H.R.1317: I CAN Act

H.R.1126: East Palestine Health Impact Monitoring Act of 2025

H.R.1006: Higher Education Accountability Tax Act

H.R.1005: Combating the Lies of Authoritarians in School Systems Act

Representative David P. Joyce Fundraising

Representative David P. Joyce recently disclosed $21.3K of fundraising in a Q4 FEC disclosure filed on January 31st, 2025. This was the 326th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year. 2.2% came from individual donors.

Joyce disclosed $120.6K of spending. This was the 192nd most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Joyce disclosed $2.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 76th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

