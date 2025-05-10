Net Worth Update: Representative Daniel S. Goldman Made an Estimated $783.7K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Daniel S. Goldman made $783.7K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Daniel S. Goldman is worth $183.7M, as of May 11th, 2025. This is the 6th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Goldman has approximately $7.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Daniel S. Goldman Stock Trading

We have data on up to $87.2M of trades from Representative Daniel S. Goldman, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A July 10th, 2023 sale of up to $500K of $NVO. The stock has fallen 16.25% since then.

Representative Daniel S. Goldman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Daniel S. Goldman:

H.R.3320: To amend title XIX of the Social Security Act to increase Federal Medicaid funding for States that provide intensive community-based services for adults with serious mental illness, and for other purposes.

H.R.3146: To amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to include service as a volunteer firefighter or volunteer emergency medical technician as a public service job for purposes of eligibility for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, and for other purposes.

H.R.3039: PROSPER Act of 2025

H.R.3002: Homeland Security Climate Change Coordination Act

H.R.1993: 25th Anniversary of 9/11 Commemorative Coin Act

H.R.1568: African Burial Ground International Memorial Museum and Educational Center Act

Representative Daniel S. Goldman Fundraising

Representative Daniel S. Goldman recently disclosed $242.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 269th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 91.4% came from individual donors.

Goldman disclosed $270.3K of spending. This was the 141st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Goldman disclosed $1.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 240th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

