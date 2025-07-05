Net Worth Update: Representative Daniel S. Goldman Made an Estimated $627.5K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Daniel S. Goldman made $627.5K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Daniel S. Goldman Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Daniel S. Goldman is worth $184.6M, as of July 4th, 2025. This is the 7th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Goldman has approximately $8.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Daniel S. Goldman Stock Trading

We have data on up to $87.2M of trades from Representative Daniel S. Goldman, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A July 10th, 2023 sale of up to $500K of $NSRGY. The stock has fallen 15.76% since then.

Representative Daniel S. Goldman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Daniel S. Goldman:

H.R.4176: To amend the Homeland Security Act of 2002 to require law enforcement officers and agents of the Department of Homeland Security engaged in border security or immigration enforcement to display or wear certain insignia and provide identification, and for other purposes.

H.R.4175: To amend title 18, United States Code, to clarify the offense pertaining to illegal gratuities concerning programs receiving Federal funds.

H.R.4174: To require the publication of data sets regarding firearm trace data.

H.R.4173: To ensure that the background check system used for firearms purchases denies a firearm to a person prohibited from possessing a firearm by a lawful court order governing the pretrial release of the person.

H.R.4058: Enhancing Stakeholder Support and Outreach for Preparedness Grants Act

H.R.3320: Strengthening Medicaid for Serious Mental Illness Act

Representative Daniel S. Goldman Fundraising

Representative Daniel S. Goldman recently disclosed $242.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 269th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 91.4% came from individual donors.

Goldman disclosed $270.3K of spending. This was the 141st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Goldman disclosed $1.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 240th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

