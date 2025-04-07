Stocks

Net Worth Update: Representative Daniel S. Goldman Lost an Estimated $1.0M in the Stock Market Last Month

April 07, 2025 — 01:24 am EDT

Representative Daniel S. Goldman lost $1.0M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Daniel S. Goldman Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Daniel S. Goldman is worth $182.7M, as of April 7th, 2025. This is the 6th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Goldman has approximately $6.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Daniel S. Goldman Stock Trading

We have data on up to $87.2M of trades from Representative Daniel S. Goldman, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

  • A July 10th, 2023 sale of up to $500K of $NVO. The stock has fallen 20.35% since then.
  • A July 10th, 2023 sale of up to $500K of $NSRGY. The stock has fallen 15.33% since then.
  • A July 10th, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $SONY. The stock has risen 20.25% since then.
  • A January 31st, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $JNJ. The stock has fallen 6.23% since then.
  • A July 10th, 2023 sale of up to $250K of $SAP. The stock has risen 84.24% since then.
Representative Daniel S. Goldman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Daniel S. Goldman:

  • H.R.1993: 25th Anniversary of 9/11 Commemorative Coin Act
  • H.R.1568: African Burial Ground International Memorial Museum and Educational Center Act
  • H.R.1567: African Burial Ground International Memorial Museum and Educational Center Study Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News

