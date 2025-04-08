Net Worth Update: Representative Daniel Meuser Lost an Estimated $663.9K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Daniel Meuser lost $663.9K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Daniel Meuser Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Daniel Meuser is worth $83.1M, as of April 8th, 2025. This is the 12th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Meuser has approximately $4.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Daniel Meuser Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.7M of trades from Representative Daniel Meuser, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A May 31st, 2023 sale of up to $500K of $NVDA. The stock has risen 158.07% since then.

A March 26th, 2020 purchase of up to $50K of $MSFT. The stock has risen 129.24% since then.

A March 26th, 2020 purchase of up to $50K of $V. The stock has risen 84.94% since then.

A March 26th, 2020 purchase of up to $50K of $DIS. The stock has fallen 20.94% since then.

A June 6th, 2019 sale of up to $15K of $QCOM. The stock has risen 91.92% since then.

Representative Daniel Meuser Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Daniel Meuser:

H.R.2513: CFPB–IG Reform Act of 2025

H.R.2066: Investing in All of America Act of 2025

H.R.1804: 7(a) Loan Agent Oversight Act

H.R.1533: PIIA Reform Act

H.R.1264: USA Batteries Act

H.R.692: China Exchange Rate Transparency Act of 2025

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

