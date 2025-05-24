Net Worth Update: Representative Christopher R. Deluzio Made an Estimated $176.3K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Christopher R. Deluzio made $176.3K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Christopher R. Deluzio is worth $4.5M, as of May 25th, 2025. This is the 143rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Deluzio has approximately $2.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Christopher R. Deluzio Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Christopher R. Deluzio:

H.R.3532: To prohibit an employer from terminating the coverage of an employee under a group health plan while the employer is engaged in a lock-out or while the employee is engaged in a lawful strike, and for other purposes.

H.R.3336: Depot Investment Reform Act of 2025

H.R.3139: Public Service Worker Protection Act

H.R.1987: Saving Our Veterans Lives Act of 2025

H.R.1461: To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 521 Thorn Street in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, as the "Mary Elizabeth 'Bettie' Cole Post Office Building".

H.R.928: Railway Safety Act of 2025

Representative Christopher R. Deluzio Fundraising

Representative Christopher R. Deluzio recently disclosed $244.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 268th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 64.8% came from individual donors.

Deluzio disclosed $251.6K of spending. This was the 154th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Deluzio disclosed $352.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 473rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

