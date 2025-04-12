Net Worth Update: Representative Christopher R. Deluzio Lost an Estimated $122.3K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Christopher R. Deluzio lost $122.3K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Christopher R. Deluzio Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Christopher R. Deluzio is worth $4.3M, as of April 13th, 2025. This is the 145th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Deluzio has approximately $2.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Representative Christopher R. Deluzio Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Christopher R. Deluzio:

H.R.1987: To amend title 38, United States Code, to direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to establish a program to furnish to certain individuals items used for the secure storage of firearms, and for other purposes.

H.R.1461: To designate the facility of the United States Postal Service located at 521 Thorn Street in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, as the "Mary Elizabeth 'Bettie' Cole Post Office Building".

H.R.928: To enhance safety requirements for trains transporting hazardous materials, and for other purposes.

H.R.854: DERAIL Act

H.R.853: Assistance for Local Heroes During Train Crises Act

Representative Christopher R. Deluzio Fundraising

Representative Christopher R. Deluzio recently disclosed $11.2K of fundraising in a Q4 FEC disclosure filed on January 31st, 2025. This was the 470th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year. 62.4% came from individual donors.

Deluzio disclosed $103.2K of spending. This was the 228th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

Deluzio disclosed $353.7K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 413th most from all Q4 reports we have seen this year.

