Net Worth Update: Representative Carol D. Miller Lost an Estimated $150.9K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Carol D. Miller lost $150.9K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Carol D. Miller Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Carol D. Miller is worth $14.5M, as of April 21st, 2025. This is the 64th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Miller has approximately $1.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Carol D. Miller's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Miller.

Representative Carol D. Miller Stock Trading

We have data on up to $4.5M of trades from Representative Carol D. Miller, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A December 22nd, 2022 purchase of up to $250K of $SHY. The stock has risen 1.8% since then.

of $SHY. The stock has risen 1.8% since then. A December 2nd, 2022 sale of up to $250K of $SCHP. The stock has fallen 1.87% since then.

of $SCHP. The stock has fallen 1.87% since then. A November 14th, 2022 purchase of up to $100K of $EFA. The stock has risen 24.13% since then.

of $EFA. The stock has risen 24.13% since then. A October 6th, 2023 purchase of up to $100K of $EMXC. The stock has risen 8.98% since then.

of $EMXC. The stock has risen 8.98% since then. A August 4th, 2020 purchase of up to $50K of $CVX. The stock has risen 55.04% since then.

You can track Representative Carol D. Miller's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Miller.

Representative Carol D. Miller Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Carol D. Miller:

H.R.2872: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to require adjusted financial statement income to be reduced by the amount of certain deductions relating to repair and maintenance of certain public utility property.

H.R.2143: Small Business Transportation Investment Act of 2025

H.R.1940: Tanning Tax Repeal Act of 2025

H.R.1882: Saving Gig Economy Taxpayers Act

H.R.1881: Methane Reduction and Economic Growth Act

H.R.1805: ARCH Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Carol D. Miller on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Miller.

Representative Carol D. Miller Fundraising

Representative Carol D. Miller recently disclosed $282.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 234th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 22.7% came from individual donors.

Miller disclosed $102.3K of spending. This was the 417th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Miller disclosed $421.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 440th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Carol D. Miller's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.