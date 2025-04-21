Net Worth Update: Representative Bruce Westerman Lost an Estimated $101.5K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Bruce Westerman lost $101.5K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Bruce Westerman Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Bruce Westerman is worth $760.6K, as of April 21st, 2025. This is the 297th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Westerman has approximately $971.1K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Bruce Westerman's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Westerman.

Representative Bruce Westerman Stock Trading

We have data on up to $1.8M of trades from Representative Bruce Westerman, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A March 3rd, 2025 purchase of up to $50K of $NVDA. The stock has fallen 15.58% since then.

A March 3rd, 2025 purchase of up to $50K of $MSFT. The stock has fallen 7.22% since then.

A March 3rd, 2025 purchase of up to $50K of $AAPL. The stock has fallen 19.64% since then.

A March 3rd, 2025 purchase of up to $50K of $AMZN. The stock has fallen 18.53% since then.

A March 3rd, 2025 purchase of up to $50K of $GOOGL. The stock has fallen 11.57% since then.

You can track Representative Bruce Westerman's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Westerman.

Representative Bruce Westerman Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Bruce Westerman:

H.R.1897: ESA Amendments Act of 2025

H.R.1275: Focus on Learning Act

H.R.471: Fix Our Forests Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Bruce Westerman on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Westerman.

Representative Bruce Westerman Fundraising

Representative Bruce Westerman recently disclosed $373.6K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 168th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 49.9% came from individual donors.

Westerman disclosed $163.1K of spending. This was the 255th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Westerman disclosed $3.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 70th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Bruce Westerman's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

