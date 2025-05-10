Stocks

Net Worth Update: Representative Bill Foster Made an Estimated $715.2K in the Stock Market Last Month

May 10, 2025 — 11:00 pm EDT

Written by Quiver TradeTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

Representative Bill Foster made $715.2K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Bill Foster Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Bill Foster is worth $18.7M, as of May 11th, 2025. This is the 49th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Foster has approximately $8.5M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Bill Foster's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Foster.

Representative Bill Foster Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Bill Foster:

You can track bills proposed by Representative Bill Foster on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Foster.

Representative Bill Foster Fundraising

Representative Bill Foster recently disclosed $311.3K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 212th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 48.6% came from individual donors.

Foster disclosed $199.3K of spending. This was the 195th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Foster disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 159th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Bill Foster's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

