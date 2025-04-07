Net Worth Update: Representative Bill Foster Lost an Estimated $1.2M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Bill Foster lost $1.2M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Bill Foster Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Bill Foster is worth $17.7M, as of April 7th, 2025. This is the 53rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Foster has approximately $7.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Bill Foster's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Foster.

Representative Bill Foster Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Bill Foster:

H.R.2628: To prioritize funding for an expanded and sustained national investment in basic science research.

H.R.2627: To provide lawful permanent resident status for certain advanced STEM degree holders, and for other purposes.

H.R.2190: Shareholder Political Transparency Act of 2025

H.R.1247: WISE Government Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.