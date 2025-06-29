Net Worth Update: Representative Ann Wagner Made an Estimated $3.6M in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Ann Wagner made $3.6M in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Representative Ann Wagner Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Ann Wagner is worth $25.6M, as of June 29th, 2025. This is the 38th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Wagner has approximately $9.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Ann Wagner's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wagner.

Representative Ann Wagner Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Ann Wagner:

H.R.4149: To provide for the imposition of sanctions with respect to foreign persons undermining the Dayton Peace Agreement or threatening the security of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and for other purposes.

H.R.3383: Increasing Investor Opportunities Act

H.R.3382: Small Entity Update Act

H.R.3381: Encouraging Public Offerings Act of 2025

H.R.2478: Financial Exploitation Prevention Act of 2025

H.R.2394: DETERRENCE Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Ann Wagner on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Wagner.

Representative Ann Wagner Fundraising

Representative Ann Wagner recently disclosed $669.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 72nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 59.8% came from individual donors.

Wagner disclosed $242.6K of spending. This was the 159th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Wagner disclosed $3.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 64th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Representative Ann Wagner's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.