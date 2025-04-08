Net Worth Update: Representative Ann Wagner Lost an Estimated $946.6K in the Stock Market Last Month

Representative Ann Wagner lost $946.6K in the stock market last month, per Quiver Quantitative's live net worth estimates.

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Ann Wagner is worth $20.8M, as of April 8th, 2025. This is the 43rd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Wagner has approximately $6.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

H.R.2478: Financial Exploitation Prevention Act of 2025

H.R.2394: DETERRENCE Act

H.R.1512: To amend the Taiwan Assurance Act of 2020 to require periodic reviews and updated reports relating to the Department of State's Taiwan Guidelines.

H.R.1220: FIRM Act of 2025

H.R.909: Crime Victims Fund Stabilization Act of 2025

H.R.21: Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

Note that our net worth numbers are estimates, based on financial disclosures, and the data may be inaccurate or incomplete. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

